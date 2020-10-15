1/
Joanne D. Francis
1933 - 2020
Joanne D. Francis, 87, of Altamont, died at 4:52 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at her home.
Private family services will be held on Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Altamont, with the Rev. Paige Campbell and Pastor Dan Laack officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery. Memorials: First United Methodist Church or HSHS St. Anthony's Hospice.
Mrs. Francis was born on Saturday, July 22, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Rudy and Beatrice (Rider) Seaman. She married Richard F. Francis on April 2, 1954, at First United Methodist Church in Altamont.
Survivors include her husband; son, Steve (Ranya) Francis of Vandalia; daughters, Peg (Kent) Wolff of Altamont, Pat (Dan) Laack of Vandalia, and Julie (Brant) Nohren of Altamont.



Published in The Leader-Union from Oct. 15 to Oct. 28, 2020.
