Joanne Owen, 87, of Maryville, formerly of St. Elmo, passed away at 11:55 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was a resident at Liberty Village Nursing Facility in Maryville.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Pagel Funeral Home in St. Elmo, with the Rev. Dan Laack officiating. Burial will be in McInturff Cemetery in rural Hagarstown. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials: First United Methodist Church in St. Elmo or donor's choice.

Joanne was born on Jan. 5, 1932, in Vandalia, the daughter of Virgil and Freida (Kistler) Elmore.

Joanne was raised in Hagarstown. During her high school years, the family moved to Altamont, where she graduated from high school in 1950. In the fall of 1950, Joanne and some of her classmates went to St. Louis, Mo., to find work. She landed a job with Illinois Terminal Railroad. She remained there for 40 years, retiring in 1990 with Norfolk & Western after they bought out the Illinois terminal. In 1953, she met Robert Owen when they were both in St. Louis. They were married in May 1954 at First United Methodist Church in St. Elmo; Joanne's father, the Rev. Virgil Elmore, officiated the wedding. Joanne was a member of First United Methodist Church in St. Elmo. She loved strawberries, sewing, gardening, canning vegetables and fruits, and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Brian Owen (wife Brenda) of Collinsville; granddaughters, Marcy Vetrone (husband Jason) of Collinsville, Gessica Handegan (husband Brandon) of Troy, Casey Massey (husband Clint) of Troy, and Brittany Mersinger (husband Todd) of Troy; and great-grandchildren, Haleigh Mersinger, Hunter Mersinger and Collin Massey.

