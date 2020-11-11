Joe E. Devore, 82, of Mulberry Grove, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital, Springfield.
Private graveside services will be accorded. Memorials: First Christian Church, Greenville.
Mr. Devore was born on March 17, 1938, in Fayette County, to James and Rotha (Bingaman) Devore. He married Shirley Harnetiaux on June 13, 1958, at the Mulberry Grove Church of Christ.
He grew up in Bear Grove Township in Fayette County, and attended a one-room schoolhouse, Clover College, for his elementary education. He then advanced to graduate from Mulberry Grove High School. After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army after two years of service, he became a farmer, which was his life. He enjoyed fishing, was an avid reader and a fan of professional bull riding and western movies, and he delighted in baking and delivering cookies. He was a member of the First Christian Church. Joe and Shirley loved to travel and often, in the winter, were snowbirds in Arizona.
He is survived by his wife; daughter, Shelley Devore of Columbus, Ohio; son, Charles Devore and wife Janelle of Monticello; granddaughters, Olivia and Elise Devore, at home; brother, Archie Devore and wife Gail of Lincoln, Neb.; and a sister, Rose Harpstreit of Lake Mary, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Lois Goodin and Ruth Ann Ennen; and brothers: Harold Devore, Melvin Devore, Dale Devore and Walter Devore.