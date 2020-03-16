Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Ashdown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Ashdown, a man of many talents, died on March 9, 2020 at the age of 56.

Services were held at the Fayette County YMCA in the John Ashdown Gym on Saturday, with a celebration of life from 3-4 p.m. Memorials: Family YMCA of Fayette County.

John is survived by his mother, Linda Ashdown; his wife, Tina Ashdown (Bertram); his sons, Derek Ashdown and Todd Ashdown; his sister, Sandra Cearlock; his aunts, Kay Drake and Martha Dillow; his uncle, Richard Ashdown; and multiple nieces and nephews.

He was preceded by his father, Larry Ashdown.

John was born in Vandalia. He graduated from Vandalia Community High School in 1982; from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale in 1987 with a bachelor's degree in manufacturing engineering; and from University of Phoenix with a master's degree in information technology. He was also a 6 Sigma Blackbelt.

He met his wife, Tina Ashdown, on the property where the YMCA of Fayette County now stands. Together, they produced his greatest art projects, Derek and Todd.

John worked within manufacturing facilities before he started work on his life-long passion at the Fayette County YMCA as Chief Executive Officer. During this time, John diligently worked with a team to raise the funds and build a new YMCA. After years of hard work, his dream became a reality. Once he finished what he was called to do at the YMCA, God presented him with a job opportunity in Carson City, Nev., where he fell in love with the natural beauty of the area and accepted the position as Operations Support Manager at Ametek.

John was a man of integrity and a loyal friend, and kept his sense of humor to the end. He enjoyed photographing wildlife and biking. After moving to Nevada, he picked up kayaking and hiking as well. He will forever be remembered within the family as the calendar maker. He often looked at things in the most creative ways and would always find a plan for whatever life handed him. John will be missed by his co-workers and his church families at Bethel Baptist Church, the church he attended for most of his life, and at LifePoint, the church that became like family after he moved to Carson City.

