John Bradly "Brad" Mabry, 67, of Vandalia, passed away at 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Mr. Mabry was born on Aug. 7, 1951, in Vandalia, the son of John Robert and Virginia Ellen (Stringer) Mabry.
Brad spent his early years after college as a ski instructor in Montana. Many knew him for his artistic talents, and he spent the majority of his years as an architectural artist. His artistic talents drew him to Florida, where he spent several years pursuing his career and enjoying the beach life. To be closer to family, he later moved back to his hometown of Vandalia and worked at FAYCO, assisting the clients and driving a bus.
He is survive by his sister, Rebecca Biellier of Vandalia; two aunts; two uncles; three nieces; and seven nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, Robert "Curtis" Mabry.
