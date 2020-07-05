1/1
John C. Anderson
1966 - 2020
John C. Anderson, 53, of Hilltop Lakes, Texas, formerly of Vandalia, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, in Hilltop Lakes after a 4½-year battle with glioblastoma.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, at the Vandalia Moose Lodge. Memorials: John Anderson Memorial Fund – https://gf.me/u/ycxkrc. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Anderson born on Aug. 12, 1966, in Vandalia, the son of John D. and Sharon (Clark) Anderson. He married Marcia Vail on June 3, 1995, in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
He was a plant manager for Mauser Packaging in Texas.
He is survived by his wife; daughters, Catherine and Virginia Anderson; Parents, of Vandalia; brother, Mike Anderson and Lori; sister, Lisa Newsome and Eric; nephew, Dalton Whitten; nieces, Cassidy Anderson and Emmalee Newsome; and in-laws, Ted Vail and Carrie.

Published in The Leader-Union from Jul. 5 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia
831 N. Fifth St.
Vandalia, IL 62471
(618) 283-3176
