John C. Hoffmire, 91, of Morton, formerly of Brownstown, died on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Unity Point Methodist in Peoria.Private services and burial will be in Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria. Memorials: Sunnyland Christian Church. Deiters Funeral Home in Crematory was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.dietersfuneralhome.com. Mr. Hoffmire was born on May 19, 1928, on a farm near Brownstown, the son of Lloyd and Florence (Cripe) Hoffmire. He married Norma Alexander in January 1948 in St. Elmo; she died in August 2000. He married Goldie Harrison in January 2001 in Washington, Ill.; she died in December 2016.Survivors include a son, Mark Hoffmire of Morton. Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 21 to Apr. 29, 2020

