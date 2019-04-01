John David Lamb, 74, of Mulberry Grove, died on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon was in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Lamb was born on March 7, 1945, in Highland, the son of George P. and Doris D. (Houston) Lamb.
Survivors include his wife, Y.C. "Rusty" (Morgan) Lamb; and children, Denise Sudduth of Kansas City, Mo., Bernadette Bierman of Pana, Dawn Griffith of Decatur, Lawrence Simpson of Vera, Jennifer (Chris) Jondro of Mulberry Grove, John "Jack" Houston Lamb of Springfield, and Julie (Pat) Green of Vandalia.
Kalmer Memorial Services
8638 US Hwy 50
Lebanon, IL 62254
(618) 622-4900
Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 1 to Apr. 10, 2019