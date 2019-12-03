John Douglas Greer, 64, of Vandalia, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the emergency room at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
Per Doug's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and services held at a later date, with interment in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Memorials: First Presbyterian Church of Vandalia. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Greer was born on Sept. 1, 1955, in Vandalia, the son of John David and Sara Elizabeth "Betty" (Belden) Greer.
He was a Vandalia Community High School alumnus, a U.S. Navy veteran, and a member and elder of First Presbyterian Church of Vandalia. Doug received certification as an X-ray technician from Kaskaskia College and most recently was employed by the Sunshine House Health Food Store in Vandalia. He enjoyed golfing and meeting new people.
He is survived by his mother and a brother, David Greer, both of Vandalia.
He was preceded in death by his father; and a sister, Julie Ann Greer.
Published in The Leader-Union from Dec. 3 to Dec. 11, 2019