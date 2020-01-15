Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Send Flowers Obituary



John Henry Grames, 80, of Brownstown, died on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at his home.Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Liberty Christian Church in rural Brownstown, with the Revs. Tom Fedrigon and Don Thomas officiating. Interment will be in Liberty Cemetery in rural Brownstown. Visitation will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Memorials: Brownstown First Responders, Liberty Cemetery or Golden Years Club. Mr. Grames was born on Oct. 8, 1939, in Beecher City, the son of Henry Dale and Eva Marie (Logue) Grames. He married Carolyn Louise Smith on April 6, 1965, and together they shared 54 years of marriage.Survivors include his wife; daughters, Alice Stewart of Brownstown, Robin Hobler and special friend Scott Brian of Greenup, Lisa Grames and special friend Rex Myers of Brownstown, and Holly Grames and special friend Kevin Hollaway of Bluff City.

