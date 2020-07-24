1/1
John James "Jim" Howard
1942 - 2020
John James "Jim" Howard, 77, of Le Roy, passed away on July 20, 2020, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Thomas Goodell officiating. Interment will follow in Griffith Cemetery in rural Brownstown, with military rites accorded graveside by Brownstown V.F.W. Post #9770. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com
John James Howard was born on July 28, 1942 in Chicago, the son of John James Howard and Sybil (Thompson) Evans. He married Alma Irene Penn on Dec. 31, 1964, and together they celebrated 55 years of marriage and raised one son.
Jim was a retired track supervisor for Norfolk Southern Railway. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed gambling, spending time at the lake and, in his younger years, dirt track racing at the Fayette County Speedway.
Jim was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in Vietnam, and was a member of the Brownstown V.F.W. Post #9770 and American Legion Ruel Neal Post # 79 in Le Roy.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Alma Howard, and son, James William "Jimmy" Howard, both of Le Roy; grandchildren, Finley Penn Marett Howard and Landon James Howard; brothers, Ronald K. Howard and wife Mary of St. Elmo, and Kenneth B. Howard of Arrowsmith; and sister, Deborah and husband Jeff Jones of Vandalia.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael Matheny.

Published in The Leader-Union on Jul. 24, 2020.
