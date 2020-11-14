The Rev. John James (Jim) Merriman, 93, of Mobile, Ala., formerly of Vandalia, went to meet His Savior on Nov. 7, 2020.It was Jim's wish to be cremated and to be interred at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort, Ala. Services will be held on Friday at Luke 4:18 Fellowship in Mobile, Ala.Jim was born on May 24, 1927, in Vandalia, the son of John and Rosa Merriman.He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in World War II. Jim graduated from Greenville College with his bachelor's degree in sociology. He then went on to obtain his master's degree in divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. He spent his life serving the Lord as a Baptist minister. He also enjoyed trading guns and gemology.He is survived by his daughters, Deby and husband Karl Landry of Williamson, Ga., Teri and husband Jay Comeaux of Erath, La., Pam and husband, Mike Neely of Saraland, Ala.; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Tim and wife Lisa Merriman of Kealakekua, HI.Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 68 years, Marilyn Tedrick Merriman; his son John L. Merriman; and two sisters, Lois Greeson and Rosemary Gerkin.