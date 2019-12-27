John Wesley Porter, 86, of Highland, formerly of Vandalia, died at 2:39 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at his home.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Pete LeDuc officiating. Interment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with military rites accorded by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 of Vandalia and Brownstown Post 9770. Vistation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Memorials: The family or . Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Porter was born on Jun 6, 1933, in Vandalia, the son of James and Emma (Horn) Prater). He married Phyllis Jane Manley on Aug. 27, 1955.
Survivors include his wife; daughters, Pat and husband Dan Kessel of Edwardsville, Deb and husband Greg Adamick of Highland, and Barb and husband Rob Schwarz of Highland; and son, William Porter and wife Linda of Breese.
Published in The Leader-Union on Dec. 27, 2019