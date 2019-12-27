John Wesley Porter (1933 - 2019)
Service Information
Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd
204 North Fourth Street
Vandalia, IL
62471
(618)-283-3434
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd
204 North Fourth Street
Vandalia, IL 62471
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd
204 North Fourth Street
Vandalia, IL 62471
View Map
Obituary
John Wesley Porter, 86, of Highland, formerly of Vandalia, died at 2:39 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at his home.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Pete LeDuc officiating. Interment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with military rites accorded by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 of Vandalia and Brownstown Post 9770. Vistation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Memorials: The family or . Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Porter was born on Jun 6, 1933, in Vandalia, the son of James and Emma (Horn) Prater). He married Phyllis Jane Manley on Aug. 27, 1955.
Survivors include his wife; daughters, Pat and husband Dan Kessel of Edwardsville, Deb and husband Greg Adamick of Highland, and Barb and husband Rob Schwarz of Highland; and son, William Porter and wife Linda of Breese.
Published in The Leader-Union on Dec. 27, 2019
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
