Johnnie C. "John" Crotser, 85, of St. Elmo, formerly of Vandalia, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Aperion Care in St. Elmo, IL.
Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded. Private family services and burial will be held at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with Pastor Tom Goodell officiating. Memorials: First United Methodist Church-Operation Christmas Child/Emergency Response Team, 127 N. Fourth St., Vandalia.
Mr. Crotser was born on Nov. 12, 1934, in Vandalia, the son of Fred Gilbert & Josie (Carter) Crotser. He married Donna Ruth Murfin on Aug. 20, 1960, at First United Methodist Church in Vandalia.
John graduated from Vandalia High School in 1954 and served in the U.S. Army from 1954-56. He was retired from Crane Packing after 30 years and worked part-time at Miller Funeral Home for 15 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran and member of First United Methodist Church, Temperance Lodge #16, A.F. & A.M. with Knights of York Cross of Honor; Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95, and Vandalia Country and Golf Club.
John loved sports; he participated in high school sports and Vandalia Merchants softball league. John enjoyed playing golf with Vandalia Country Club "Wobblies" and was a lifelong Chicago Cubs baseball fan.
He is survived by his wife; daughter, Kristi Higgins and Kevin of Bloomington; grandchildren, Korey Higgins of Bloomington, and Kourtney Vaccaro and Chris of Naperville; great-grandchildren, Mila and Cayden Vaccaro; and several nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Jill Crotser; brother, Freddie Crotser; and sisters, Verna Hamilton and Mary Karr.