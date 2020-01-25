Johnny M. Thiele, 63, of Vandalia, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Don Price officiating. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Monday and one hour before services on Tuesday, both at the church. Memorials: Parkview Free Methodist Church "Backpacks" or First United Methodist Church "Coats for Kids." Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Thiele was born on May 6, 1956, in Pana, the son of Louie Seiler and Betty J. (Hoffman) Thiele. He married Brenda Dothager on May 14, 1976, in Mulberry Grove; she passed away on Nov. 11, 2011.
He was a warranty claims adjuster for Case IH; was affiliated with the Baptist Faith; was a member of the Avanti Studebaker Club; and was a huge car enthusiast.
He is survived by his mother, of Ramsey; son, Ryan Thiele and Lexi of Ramsey; daughter, Jaclyn Clay and Jason of Vandalia; sister, Jeannie Fesser and Darrell of Butler; and grandchildren, Brenley, Griffin, Megann and Hunter.
He was preceded in death by his father and his wife.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jan. 25 to Feb. 5, 2020