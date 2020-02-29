Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonathan Parley "J.R." Reed. View Sign Service Information Gieseking-Claggett Funeral Home College & North Brownstown , IL 62418 (618)-427-3344 Send Flowers Obituary

Jonathan P. Reed, 47, of Columbia, S.C., formerly of Brownstown, (J.R. to his radio friends and family), passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

A celebration of life was held on Saturday by Jonathan's iHeart Media radio family in Columbia, with Pastor Wes Church officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at First Baptist Church in Brownstown, with graveside services to be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Maple Hill Cemetery in Fairfield. Memorials: Fayette County Breast Cancer Fund or Brownstown Community Unit School District No. 201 Foundation. Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Reed was born on Friday, Sept. 1, 1972, in Flora, the son of Gerald "Jerry" and Verla Reed. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend to many.

Jonathan had a love for life, family, St. Louis sports (Blue and Cardinals) and radio. Jonathan knew early on he wanted to work in the radio industry. His first job in radio began when he was 15 years old at WPMB/WKRV in Vandalia. Jonathan was a long-time staple in the radio industry, touching the lives of many at KSLZ in St. Louis, as well as at stations in Jacksonville, Fla., Savannah, Ga., Madison, Wis., Omaha, Neb., Mobile, Ala., and Richmond, Va., just to name a few. He achieved the highest ratings in history at WNOK in Columbia, S.C., as program director and as an on-air personality. Jonathan was the life of the party. He always had a special way of connecting with people. Jonathan knew the importance of friendship; many will attest to how he was always there for them, as well as going out of his way to help others. He always tried to make things better; even in his death, he offered hope to others by being an organ donor.

Jonathan is survived by his parents; sister, Jerilyn (Ryan) and niece Elia Reed of Springfield, Mo.; cousin (more like a sister) Kelly (Jason, son Logan) Berger of Broomfield, Co., and aunt, Vickie Smith, also of Colorado; grandparents, John and Ramona Reed of Fairfield; friend, Allison Jakubecy of Columbia, S.C.; cousins; extended family; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Dorothy Reed and Evelyn Mugrage.

Jonathan P. Reed, 47, of Columbia, S.C., formerly of Brownstown, (J.R. to his radio friends and family), passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.A celebration of life was held on Saturday by Jonathan's iHeart Media radio family in Columbia, with Pastor Wes Church officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at First Baptist Church in Brownstown, with graveside services to be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Maple Hill Cemetery in Fairfield. Memorials: Fayette County Breast Cancer Fund or Brownstown Community Unit School District No. 201 Foundation. Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com. Mr. Reed was born on Friday, Sept. 1, 1972, in Flora, the son of Gerald "Jerry" and Verla Reed. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend to many.Jonathan had a love for life, family, St. Louis sports (Blue and Cardinals) and radio. Jonathan knew early on he wanted to work in the radio industry. His first job in radio began when he was 15 years old at WPMB/WKRV in Vandalia. Jonathan was a long-time staple in the radio industry, touching the lives of many at KSLZ in St. Louis, as well as at stations in Jacksonville, Fla., Savannah, Ga., Madison, Wis., Omaha, Neb., Mobile, Ala., and Richmond, Va., just to name a few. He achieved the highest ratings in history at WNOK in Columbia, S.C., as program director and as an on-air personality. Jonathan was the life of the party. He always had a special way of connecting with people. Jonathan knew the importance of friendship; many will attest to how he was always there for them, as well as going out of his way to help others. He always tried to make things better; even in his death, he offered hope to others by being an organ donor.Jonathan is survived by his parents; sister, Jerilyn (Ryan) and niece Elia Reed of Springfield, Mo.; cousin (more like a sister) Kelly (Jason, son Logan) Berger of Broomfield, Co., and aunt, Vickie Smith, also of Colorado; grandparents, John and Ramona Reed of Fairfield; friend, Allison Jakubecy of Columbia, S.C.; cousins; extended family; and many friends.He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Dorothy Reed and Evelyn Mugrage. Published in The Leader-Union from Feb. 29 to Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close