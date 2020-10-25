1/1
Joyce Ann (Denton) Bertram
1942 - 2020
Joyce Ann Bertram, 78, of Vandalia, passed away at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at SBL Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Augsburg, with Pastor Timothy Landskroener officiating. Interment will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Augsburg. Memorials: Friends and Families of Fayette County Hospital, Immanuel Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com
Joyce Ann Denton was born on Aug. 6, 1942, in Vandalia, the daughter of Burrell and Lora "Marie" (Hockman) Denton. She married Wallace Dean Henry Bertram on Oct. 17, 1959 in Augsburg, and together they shared 56 years of marriage before his passing on Nov. 1, 2015.
Joyce was formerly employed by McDonalds's and was also a homemaker. She enjoyed watching TV shows, especially Law & Order, but what she enjoyed the most was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Augsburg.
She is survived by her daughters, Tamela and husband Ken Wolff of Sikeston, Mo., Dianna Grove of Vandalia, and Tina Ashdown of Carson City, Nev.; grandchildren, Craig Mason, Clint Mason, Kristin Parmenter, Matthew Grove, Derek Ashdown and Todd Ashdown; and great-grandchildren, Clark Parmenter, Brooke Mason and Nora Parmenter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, June Moore and Doris Sugg; and son-in-law, John Ashdown.


Published in The Leader-Union from Oct. 25 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd
204 North Fourth Street
Vandalia, IL 62471
(618) 283-3434
