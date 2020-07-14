1/
Joyce Ilene Kwedras
1932 - 2020
Joyce Ilene Kwedras, 88, of Vandalia, formerly of Farina, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care in Vandalia.
A graveside service and interment will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17, at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with the Rev. Robert Weaver officiating. Memorials: Friends and Family of Fayette County Hospital. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com
Joyce Ilene was born on May 11, 1932 in Greenville, the daughter of Granville K. and Vivian D. (Barnes) Powers.
She was a nursing home administrator prior to working for Illinois Department of Corrections; she then took a job as an administrative assistant for the Illinois State Police, from which she retired after 30 plus years of dedicated work. Joyce was a member of Unity Baptist Church of Vandalia.
She is survived by her son, Fred L. Tessman of Vandalia; daughter, Melissa and husband David Willms of Brownstown; grandchildren, Heather Kramer, Jennifer Elam, Emily Alderson, F. Kegan Tessman and Seth Tessman; and great-grandchildren, Austin Willms, Lauren and Anna Kramer, Madelyn and Lily Elam, and Ada, Ellie and Amelia Alderson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Tessman; brothers, Kenneth, Ronald, Donald and Bobby Powers; and sisters, June Warden and Janet Clayton.

Published in The Leader-Union from Jul. 14 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd
204 North Fourth Street
Vandalia, IL 62471
(618) 283-3434
