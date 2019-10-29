Joyce Ann Ruby "MeMe" Ritchey, 78, of Vandalia, passed away peacefully at 6:05 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at her home, surrounded by family.
Cremation rites will be accorded per the family's wishes. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Crown Point Church in rural Vandalia, with the Rev. Pete LeDuc officiating. Following the service, a meal will be provided for friends and family. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the church. Memorials: Crown Point Church. Hohlt and File Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mrs. Ritchey was born on Sept. 5, 1941, in O'Fallon, the daughter of William Jon and Margie R. (Walker) O'Brien. She married Jesse Lee Ritchey on June 30, 1964, in Vandalia, and together, they shared 55 years of marriage.
Joyce "MeMe" was a homemaker. She loved her family, her church family, and the many gatherings that came with both. Joyce had a big heart and would help anyone; she made her love known to all. In return, she was loved by many.
She is survived by her husband, Jesse "Jack" Ritchey; son, Lawrence Bequette and wife Robin, and Jesse Ritchey and wife Jennifer, both of Vandalia; daughters, Laurie and husband Alvin Helton of Shobonier, Linda Kirkland and partner Myron of Brownstown, and Lisa Ritchey and partner Doug of Vernon; sister, Kelly and husband Fred Wessendorf of Palm Bay, Fla.; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Michael Bequette and Thomas Bequette; and brothers, John O'Brien and Jim O'Brien.
Published in The Leader-Union from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, 2019