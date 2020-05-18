Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce (Heath) Weaver. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Heath Weaver, 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her home in Sevierville, Tenn.

Services will be held at Lebanon Baptist Church in Falkville, Ala., on Saturday, May 30, at 2 p.m., with visitation one hour before the service. The service will be officiated by Mrs. Weaver's sons, Bill Weaver, pastor of First Baptist Church of Altamont, and Robert Weaver, pastor of Unity Baptist Church in Vandalia. Memorials: Unity Baptist Church in Vandalia.

Mrs. Weaver was born on Dec. 13, 1939, in Columbus, Muscogee County, Georgia, the daughter of O. B. Heath and Alberta Driggers Heath. After graduating from Jordan High School in 1957, Mrs. Weaver became a secretary in Columbus, Ga. Mrs. Weaver married Elton Luther Weaver, son of Willie Wilson Weaver and Mary Florence Hill on Nov. 5, 1961, in Columbus, Ga. After marriage, Mrs. Weaver moved to Hartselle, Ala., and lived in the Massey Community on Lee Road for more than 50 years before moving to Sevierville, Tenn., in 2016.

Mrs. Weaver was a homemaker while her children were young. In the late 1970s, Mrs. Weaver became secretary of Falkville High School in Falkville, Ala., until she retired after 15 years of service. Mrs. Weaver was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church of Falkville, Ala., for more than 50 years where she served as Sunday school worker, deacon's wife, children's church worker, WMU secretary and other positions as needed. Mrs. Weaver loved to read books of all genres and enjoyed following sports of all kinds.

Mrs. Weaver is survived by her sons, Bill Weaver and wife Angie of Altamont, and Robert Weaver and wife Michelle of Vandalia; daughter, Kathy Weaver of Sevierville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Jonathan Weaver and wife Amber, Lydia Laughlin and husband Josh, Bethany Young and husband Matt, and Nathaniel Weaver; great-grandchildren, Silas, Corrie Rose and Haddon Weaver, and Jackson and Sawyer Laughlin; and brother, Frank Heath of Cataula, Ga.

Mrs. Weaver was preceded in death by her husband, Elton Weaver; her parents, O.B. and Alberta Heath; and grandson, Angel Weaver. Published in The Leader-Union from May 18 to May 27, 2020

