Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita (Warner) Kirk. View Sign Service Information McCracken-Dean Funeral Home 308 E 2ND ST PANA , IL 62557 (217)-562-2116 Send Flowers Obituary

Juanita Kirk, 92, of Pana, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Heritage Health Care in Pana.

Due to Center for Disease Control guidelines a private family graveside memorial service will be held for Juanita on Saturday, in Ramsey Cemetery, with Pastor Travis Warner officiating. Memorials: , 4400 Clayton Ave., Clayton, Mo. 63110 or Heritage Health Care, Activity Fund, 1000 E. Sixth St., Pana, Ill. 62557. McCracken-Dean Funeral Home in Pana was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Kirk was born on Aug. 3, 1927, in Ramsey, the daughter of John and Erma (Lippert) Warner. She married Robert Kirk on Nov. 18, 1950 in Arkansas; he preceded her on Dec. 3, 2000.

Juanita was raised in Ramsey and moved to Decatur to work, where she met Robert. They moved to Pana in 1972. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Vandalia and worked as a homemaker. She always worked hard, especially if it was something that took her outside. She loved to garden, canning food, and at times was even known as the family beautician, providing haircuts for family and friends. Juanita enjoyed traveling, camping with her family and taking care of her grandkids. She was a very loving mother and grandmother.

Juanita is survived by her children, Terry (Doug) Schafer and Jeff (Vicki) Kirk, both of Pana; grandchildren, John (Andrea) Schafer, Ashley (Dylan) Cervi, Misti Kirk, Savannah Kirk and Ian Kirk; great-grandchildren: Claire and Ella Schafer, Evelynn, Everhett and Aria Cervi, and Cooper Brewer; siblings, Louie (Marge) Warner, Irene Pope and Haldon (Betty) Warner, all of Vandalia; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her parents, son John Robert Kirk in 1991 and brothers, Harold Warner and Gary Warner. Juanita Kirk, 92, of Pana, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Heritage Health Care in Pana.Due to Center for Disease Control guidelines a private family graveside memorial service will be held for Juanita on Saturday, in Ramsey Cemetery, with Pastor Travis Warner officiating. Memorials: , 4400 Clayton Ave., Clayton, Mo. 63110 or Heritage Health Care, Activity Fund, 1000 E. Sixth St., Pana, Ill. 62557. McCracken-Dean Funeral Home in Pana was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.mdfh.com. Mrs. Kirk was born on Aug. 3, 1927, in Ramsey, the daughter of John and Erma (Lippert) Warner. She married Robert Kirk on Nov. 18, 1950 in Arkansas; he preceded her on Dec. 3, 2000.Juanita was raised in Ramsey and moved to Decatur to work, where she met Robert. They moved to Pana in 1972. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Vandalia and worked as a homemaker. She always worked hard, especially if it was something that took her outside. She loved to garden, canning food, and at times was even known as the family beautician, providing haircuts for family and friends. Juanita enjoyed traveling, camping with her family and taking care of her grandkids. She was a very loving mother and grandmother.Juanita is survived by her children, Terry (Doug) Schafer and Jeff (Vicki) Kirk, both of Pana; grandchildren, John (Andrea) Schafer, Ashley (Dylan) Cervi, Misti Kirk, Savannah Kirk and Ian Kirk; great-grandchildren: Claire and Ella Schafer, Evelynn, Everhett and Aria Cervi, and Cooper Brewer; siblings, Louie (Marge) Warner, Irene Pope and Haldon (Betty) Warner, all of Vandalia; and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded by her parents, son John Robert Kirk in 1991 and brothers, Harold Warner and Gary Warner. Published in The Leader-Union from May 4 to May 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.