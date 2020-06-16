Judith Ann (Smith) Hagy, 72, of North Fort Myers, Fla., formerly of Vandalia, passed suddenly but peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020, while recovering from an orthopedic infection.
Judy was born on June 4, 1948, in Vandalia, the daughter of Margaret (Livesay) and Maurice Smith. On Dec. 18, 1965, she married Roger Hagy while he was home on leave from the U.S. Navy.
In their 54 years of marriage, three wonderful children were born: Ty (Genevieve) Hagy, Justin (Michelle) Hagy and Sasha (Joe) Peterson. Judy had 15 beloved grandchildren: Gracelyn, Christyann, Evangeline, Hope, Nia, Brittany, Makayla, Rhianon, Cody, Jeff, Ayla, Kaylai, Elijah, Noah and Zach. Judy also leaves behind one sister, Diane (Gary) Plum, and many friends.
Judy was a beautician most of her life. She was a devoted wife, and loving mother and Nana. She will be warmly remembered and greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, inside the chapel at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. Visitation for friends and family will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials: American Cancer Society.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jun. 16 to Jun. 24, 2020.