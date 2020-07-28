Judith K. 'Judy' Mercier, 81, of Altamont died at 2:57 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, Effingham.
Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Altamont, with the Rev. Dr. James F. Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Immanuel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Memorials: Whoo Hoo Sisterhood (Jolene Arend Giving Fund), Lutheran Care Center or Immanuel Lutheran Church. Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com
Guidelines set forth by the Center for Disease Control and Illinois Department of Public Health as they relate to COVID-19 must be followed. This includes, but is not limited to face covering and social distancing, which will be required. During the visitation, a maximum of 50 people will be admitted at a time. Please be respectful of others.
Judy was born on Thursday, May 4, 1939 in Centralia, the daughter of Earl and Bertha (Davis) Seymour. She married Kenneth A. Mercier on May 23, 1965, at the Methodist Church in Farina.
Survivors include her husband, Kenny Mercier, Altamont; daughter, Lori Mercier of Altamont; and son, Brian (Alissa) Mercier of Springfield.