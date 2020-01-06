Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mason-White Funeral Home 20 Valley Forge Rd Washington , IL 61571 (309)-444-2634 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Mason-White Funeral Home 20 Valley Forge Rd Washington , IL 61571 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM St. Mark's Lutheran Church Washington , IL View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Mark's Lutheran Church Washington , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Judith Kay Seibert, 71, of Washington, Ill., passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Snyder Village Health Center in Metamora.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington, with Pastors John N. Bates and Dick Hanson officiating. Burial will be at the Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Mason White Funeral Home in Washington and from 10-10:45 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Memorials: St. Mark's Lutheran Church,

Judy was born on July 13, 1948, to Stanley and Edith (Donaldson) Schwarm, in St. Elmo, IL. She married David Seibert on Aug. 17, 1969, at St. James Lutheran Church in Vandalia, and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past August.

Judy graduated from Brownstown Community High School and went on to receive her bachelor's and master's degrees in elementary education from Western Illinois University. After graduating, she taught elementary education in Unit Seven School District in Tolono and John L. Hensey Elementary School District 50 in Washington. After raising her family, she was special education aide and learning center director at Washington Middle School District 52 for 12 years.

Judy was very active in her church, St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington, where she was involved in Sunday school, Vacation Bible School and Christmas programs. In addition, she was involved in the church council, Bible studies, and ladies and couples groups.

Another group of importance to Judy was the Mark Linder Walk for the Mind, where she was a member of their organizational committee for many years. Judy battled brain cancer for the past 18 years. During the past two years, she had been fighting a second battle with leukemia.

She enjoyed raising her family, seeing her grandchildren, traveling to visit her daughters while in school abroad and spending time in Florida during the winter. Some of her most cherished memories were visiting many sites throughout the United States with her family during the summer and winter breaks.

She is survived by her husband; daughters, Julie Seibert of Ballwin, Mo., Linda (Varun) Vig of New York City, N.Y., and Kristi Seibert of Chicago; grandsons, Nik Vig and Miles Vig of New York City, N.Y.; brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Ann Schwarm of Farina; brother-in-law, James Seibert of Jerseyville; and three nieces and nephews.

Her parents and a sister, Patsy Schwarm, preceded her in death.

