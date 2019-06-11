Justin Ray "Hollywood" Kellerman, 31, of Centralia, died on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
A visitation time with the family will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday at Day Macz Funeral Home in Patoka. Memorials: The family's wishes. Online condolences can be shared at www.maczfuneralhomes.com.
Mr. Kellermann was born on April 23, 1988, in Centralia, the son of Rodney Mark and Barbara (Back) Kellermann. He married Kayla Longwell on Dec. 22, 2007, in Vandalia; they later divorced.
Survivors include his parents; and daughter, Makya Kellermann.
Published in The Leader-Union from June 11 to June 19, 2019