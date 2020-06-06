Karen Lynn Flock, 56, of Brownstown, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis.
In accordance with Karen's wishes, cremation rites will be performed. Services will be held at a later date. Memorials: Cancer Treatment Centers of America or American Heart Association. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Karen Lynn Flock was born on March 21, 1964, in Nyack, N.Y., the daughter of Wayne and Florence (O'Clair) Kinney.
In her early years, Karen worked in retail management. Later, she chose to enjoy the beauty of life itself. Karen enjoyed camping, fishing, and riding four-wheelers, but what she enjoyed most was her grandchildren; she loved spending as much time as she could with them.
She is survived by her daughters, Dierdre Murray and fiancé Greg Palecek of Brownstown, and Lisa and husband Michael Dowd of Neoga; brothers, Terri Kinney and wife Lori of Middletown, N.Y., Gene Kinney and wife Laura of Middletown, N.Y., and Kevin Kinney and wife DuAnne of Vandalia; and her grandchildren, Abby, Gwen and Cruz.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jun. 6 to Jun. 17, 2020.