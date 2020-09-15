1/
Katherine Caroline (Hoffman) Clinard
1939 - 2020
Katherine Caroline Clinard, 80, of Hillsboro, died at 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Willowbrook Memory Care in Vandalia.
A private family service will beheld at 11 a.m. on Friday at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro, with the Rev. Ralph Ward officiating. Private family burial will be in Wares Grove Cemetery in rural Butler, with COVID-19 guidelines being followed. Memorials: Alzheimer's Association.
Mrs. Clinard was born on Sept. 18, 1939, in Hillsboro, the daughter of Ernest Edward and Pauline (Niehaus) Hoffman. She married William Harrel Clinard on Aug. 21, 1959, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hillsboro.
Survivors include her husband; and children, Michelle (Junior) Whitlow of Hillsboro, Duane (Deanna) Clinard of Irving, and Stacey (Randy) Ward of Hillsboro.


Published in The Leader-Union from Sep. 15 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bass Patton Dean Memorial Home
624 South Main Street
Hillsboro, IL 62049
(217) 532-3636
