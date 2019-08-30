Kathy Sue Cunningham, 64, of Olney, died on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at her residence.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday at the funeral home. Cremation rites were accorded. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery at a later date. Memorials: Humane Society of Olney Shelter. Online condolences can be expressed at www.kistler-patterson.com.
Kathy was born on April 9, 1955, in Mt. Carmel, the daughter of James Harrell and Nellie Elizabeth (Kuehl) Walston.
Kathy worked as a corrections officer in Robinson and Vandalia, and retired after 20 years. She also worked at Champion Labs for many years. Kathy enjoyed spending time with her dogs, Chloe and Sparky. She also took pleasure in shopping.
She is survived by her son, Jerimy Cunningam of Albion; daughter, Hanna Griggs and husband Mike of Olney; granddaughter, Layla Cunningham of Vandalia; mother, of Olney; brother, Larry Wayne Walston and wife Patricia of West Salem, and James Walston and wife Jerri of West Salem; sisters, Diane Bolen and husband James of Fairfield, Janet Kinkade and husband Ron of Albion, and Deana Marshall and husband Gary of Cincinnati, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father and a son, Ryan Cunningham.
Published in The Leader-Union from Aug. 30 to Sept. 11, 2019