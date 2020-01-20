Kay "Gibble" Harris, 83, of Mulberry Grove, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Young Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial will be in Mulberry Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials: Bond County Hospice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfh.net.
Mrs. Harris was born on July 26, 1936, in Highland, the daughter of Herbert Milo and Mable Louise (Miller) Wehrle. She married Rex Allen Harris on Dec. 6, 1952, in Mulberry Grove.
Kay grew up in the Mulberry Grove area and was raised by her grandparents, Phillip and Mary Mae Wehrle, after her mother's death when she was an infant. After attending Seagraves and Mulberry Grove schools, she married and started her family. She worked at John Crane Inc. for 30 years as an inspector. She enjoyed her walks, puzzles, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband; daughters, Peggy (Lee Roy) Blankenship of Keyesport; Dixie Harris of Vandalia, and Shelly (Tim Ennen) Goodin of Smithboro; sister, Leona Daum of Highland; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; a brother, Max Wehrle; and a sister, Imogene Graham.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jan. 20 to Jan. 29, 2020