Kay Jo Duree, 80, of Bradford, Pa., formerly of Fayette County, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Bradford Ecumenical Home.

Friends will be received from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday at Sawyer Evangelical Church, with the Rev. Brad Preston officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery. Memorials: Sawyer Evangelical Church, or donor's choice. Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Duree was born on Nov. 29, 1938, in Brownstown, the daughter of Roy and Tessie (Hunter) Stolte. She married Wayne O. Duree on June 9, 1956, at Church of God in St. Elmo, with the Rev. H.H. Wardshe officiating.

Kay graduated from St. Elmo High School in 1956 and later beautician school.

Kay worked for H&R Block while in Illinois. They moved to Bradford, Pa., in 1973, and she worked at Pecora Grocery Store and later as a beautician at Audrey's Beauty Salon, where she retired from after 20 years. She was an active member of the Sawyer Church, Eastern Star, Christian Women's group and Red Hats Club. She loved reading, cooking and baking. She had the ability to never need a recipe to cook. Kay's greatest joy came from spending time with family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years; daughters, Pam Hale of Bradford, Pa., and Lisa (Carl) Larson of Sanford, N.C.; brothers, Bill Stolte of Vandalia and Larry Stolte of St. James; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Sherry Stewart, who died on Dec. 11, 1999, and Debra Crum, who died on Sept. 24, 2011; sisters, Dorothy King and Audrey Keith; and a brother, Terry Stolte.

