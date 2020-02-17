Kenneth Edward Rees, 68, of Vandalia, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia. Interment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with military rites accorded by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 of Vandalia and Brownstown VFW Post 9770. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials: Donor's choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Rees was born on June 13, 1951, in East St. Louis, the son of Vernon Kenneth and Betty Louise (Lang) Rees. He married Virginia Peralta on Feb. 16, 1974, in the Philippines, and together they shared nearly 46 years of marriage and raised four sons.
Kenny completed associate's degrees in criminal justice and auto mechanics, and was a retired dietary supervisor at Vandalia Correctional Center. Kenny proudly served his country as a Marine during the Vietnam War. He was a loyal member of Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 and VFW Old Capitol Post 3862, both of Vandalia.
He is survived by his wife; sons, Eduardo Rees of Vandalia, Ray Rees of Brownstown, Ricky Rees and wife Lindsay of Vandalia, and Richard Rees and fiancée Ashlee Schumacher of Vandalia; grandchildren, Sara, Zachary, Alex, Nora, Tai, Jasmine, Kaleb, Seth, Emily, Lillian, Annalyn and Dominic Rees; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Kaden, Layla, Tala and one on the way; brothers, Rodney Rees and Donnie Rees; and sister, Karen Rees.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in The Leader-Union from Feb. 17 to Feb. 26, 2020