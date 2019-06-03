Kenneth H. Springsteen Sr., 80, of Vandalia, died on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
Private services will be held at a later date. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Springsteen was born on Oct. 11, 1983, in Chicago, the son of Roy and Wilna May (Bridenthall) Springsteen. He married Darlene Viola Cravens on Oct. 22, 1960, in Oak Forest.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Kenneth Springsteen Jr. and Jennifer of Homewood, and Tim Springsteen and Denise of Ft. Pierce, Fla.; and daughters, Terry Bonk and Bob of Whitewater, Wis., and Kim Casiano of Ft. Pierce, Fla.
Published in The Leader-Union from June 3 to June 12, 2019