Kenneth J. Nordyke, 58, of Shobonier, died on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Shobonier.
Services will be held at a later date. Memorials: The family. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Nordyke was born on Oct. 3, 1960, in Breese, the son of William Elmer and Shirley Ann (Carter) Nordyke.
Survivors include his companion, Linda Easley of Vandalia; sons, William "Bill" Nordyke and Jackie of Shobonier, and David Easley and Lea of Alton; and daughter, Crystal Nordyke and Quentin Bell of Effingham.
