Kenneth L. Ramsey, 84, of Altamont, died at 2:35 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Effingham.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont. Burial will be in Moccasin Cemetery in Moccasin. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials: Altamont Meals on Wheels. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Mr. Ramsey was born on Thursday, Dec. 13, 1994, in Holland, Ill., the son of Larkin and Lennie (Givens) Ramsey. He married Paulean Fee on April 30, 1956.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Kenneth Ramsey Jr. and wife Patty of Louisville, Ill., Russell Ramsey and his wife Janet of Altamont, and Edward Ramsey of Altamont; and daughter, Sandra White and husband Gary of Altamont.
Published in The Leader-Union from Aug. 26 to Sept. 4, 2019