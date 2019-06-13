Kenneth Leroy Casey, of Vandalia, departed this life at 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care in Vandalia at the age of 87.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Terry Sapp officiating. Interment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials: Fayette County Cancer Fund.
Mr. Casey was born on July 22, 1931, in Ramsey, the son of Roy and Grace (Patterson) Casey.
He married the love of his live, Verla L. Hopwood on Oct. 14, 1951, at Fillmore United Methodist Church. With this union, they celebrated 67 years of marriage and raised three children.
Kenneth was a farmer through and through, grain or beef cattle, whether at Fillmore, Vandalia or Summerville, Mo.
He is survived by his wife; son, Bob Casey and wife Ruth Ann of Vandalia; daughters, Marsha and husband John Eckhardt of Vandalia, and Camilla and husband Jerry Freeland of Peoria, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Delores Casey of Sullivan; grandchildren, Tim (Andrea) Eckhardt, Trisha (Jason) Shipley, Taffany (Ed) Hall, Trent (Taylor) Casey, Ty (Janetta) Freeland, Jamie (Joe) Schwarz, Kam (Sarah) Hill, and Kyle Hill; and great-grandchildren, Alex Eckhardt, Austin Eckhardt, Drake Hall, Addison Casey, Brodie Casey, Gunner Casey, Lila Freeland, Elle Freeland, Paxton Schwarz, Cannon Hill and Emaleah Mays.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a baby sister; brother, Loren Casey; and two sisters-in-law.
