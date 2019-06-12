Kenneth Paul Carroll, 65, of Vandalia, passed away at 10:20 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Carroll was born on Aug. 21, 1953, in Pana, the son of Theodore Edward and Dolores Diane (Palmer) Carroll.
Kenny was a retired truck driver. He was able to do what he loved and travel all over the United States with his occupation. He had lived in Las Vegas, Nev., made many friends in Colorado and was even able to enjoy hunting and fishing in Alaska. Kenny was also an avid Washington Redskins fan and loved football.
He is survived by his son, Todd Edward Carroll and fiancée Carlen of Paris; brothers, Reynold "Rennie" Carroll of Vandalia and Jeffrey Carroll of Carlyle; and a grandson, Noah Edward Carroll.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dennis Carroll.
Published in The Leader-Union from June 12 to June 19, 2019