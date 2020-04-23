Kenny H. Dothager, 92, of Mulberry Grove, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home.
Private graveside services will be accorded. Memorials: United Methodist Church of Mulberry Grove. Young Funeral Home in Greenville was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfh.net.
Mr. Dothager was born on Dec. 12, 1927, in Roxana, the son of Huber and Myrtle (Baldwin) Dothager. He married Joyce L. Elmore on Feb. 14, 1958, in Carbondale.
Kenny grew up in the Pittsburg, Ill., community and attended the Pittsburg elementary middle schools, moving on to Vandalia High School. He worked as a milk hauler and delivered cans to Pet Milk Co. He was a farmer, raised cattle and delivered rock to people. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting game and mushrooms. He loved family gatherings and to talk and visit with people.
He is survived by his wife and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Huber on June 26, 1981, and Myrtle on Jan. 17, 2001; brother, Darrell Dothager, who was killed in action in World War II on Jan. 14, 1945; sisters, Lorene Tompkins on Jan. 12, 2016; brother-in-law, Andy Tompkins, on Aug. 5, 2005; and great-nephew, Kirk Lutz.
Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 23 to May 6, 2020