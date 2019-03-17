Kent Allen "Pooh" Cripe, 28, of Vandalia, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Robert Weaver officiating. Interment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials: Donor's choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Cripe was born on Nov. 10, 1990, in Breese, the son of Kent and Debbie (Gottman) Cripe.
Kent was a freelance worker, and he enjoyed anything outdoors, such as hunting, fishing, camping and motorcycle riding.
He is survived by his parents, of Vandalia; maternal grandmother, Joan Hendrickson of Vandalia; son, Andrew Allen Cripe of Vandalia; daughter, Kendra Marie Cripe of Vandalia; brother, Joshua Crockett and fiancée Amanda K. Cole of Ramsey; sisters, Katrina Crockett and Kimberly Cripe, both of Vandalia; nieces and nephews, Curtis Crockett, Eve Crockett, Cameron Sarchet, Casie Sarchet, Makayla Cripe and Maddix Hale.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Verlin and Helen Cripe; and maternal grandfather, Lawrence Gottman.
