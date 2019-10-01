Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kristin (Riegel) Yunker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kristin Riegel Yunker, 50, of Whitefish Bay, Wis., formerly of Vandalia, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Froedtert Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wis.

Per Kristin's wishes, cremation rites were accorded. A memorial gathering will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the Villa Terrace in Milwaukee. Memorials: Evans Public Library District Foundation or FAYCO Foundation, both of Vandalia. A scholarship for Rotary exchange students is also being established.

Kristin was born on Jan. 1, 1969, in Bellefonte, Pa., the daughter of David and Linda Riegel of Vandalia. She married Brian Yunker on Oct. 28, 1995, in Chicago.

After graduation from Vandalia Community High School, Kristin graduated from the University of Illinois and received her master's degree from the University of Wisconsin. She was active in the international exchange program for students and was a member of the Whitefish Bay Board of Education since 2013.

She is survived by her husband; daughter, Madeline; and son, Max; parents; sister, Kira Riegel Palmer and husband Chris; and niece and nephew, Alli and Adam Palmer.

Kristin Riegel Yunker, 50, of Whitefish Bay, Wis., formerly of Vandalia, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Froedtert Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wis.Per Kristin's wishes, cremation rites were accorded. A memorial gathering will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the Villa Terrace in Milwaukee. Memorials: Evans Public Library District Foundation or FAYCO Foundation, both of Vandalia. A scholarship for Rotary exchange students is also being established.Kristin was born on Jan. 1, 1969, in Bellefonte, Pa., the daughter of David and Linda Riegel of Vandalia. She married Brian Yunker on Oct. 28, 1995, in Chicago.After graduation from Vandalia Community High School, Kristin graduated from the University of Illinois and received her master's degree from the University of Wisconsin. She was active in the international exchange program for students and was a member of the Whitefish Bay Board of Education since 2013.She is survived by her husband; daughter, Madeline; and son, Max; parents; sister, Kira Riegel Palmer and husband Chris; and niece and nephew, Alli and Adam Palmer. Published in The Leader-Union from Oct. 1 to Oct. 9, 2019

