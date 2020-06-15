Larry D. Mabry, 84, of Vandalia, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his home.
Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded. There will be no services. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Mabry was born on Aug. 31, 1935, in Vandalia, the son of Harry Holben and Avis Sarepta (Hooker) Mabry. He married Linda Lou Sanders on July 24, 1955, in Vandalia.
He was the owner and operator of Jay's Motel in Vandalia, and he built the Arch there. Larry was affiliated with First Christian Church, was a former member and assistant chief of the Vandalia Volunteer Fire Department and served as president of the Vandalia Park District Board, all of Vandalia; and was a member of the Vandalia Shrine Club.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Mark Mabry of Vandalia; daughter, Jody Goldsboro and Larry of Vandalia; son-in-law, Joe Pruett of St. Petersburg, Fla.; grandchildren, Heidi, Cody, Cory, Adam and Jordan; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Tanna Pruett.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jun. 15 to Jun. 24, 2020.