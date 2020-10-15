1/
Larry E. Hoffman
1941 - 2020
Larry E. Hoffman, 79, of Centralia, formerly of Ramsey, died on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Eternity Baptist Church in Centralia, with the Revs. Karl Barnfield and Larry Shacklee, officiating. Burial at a later date in Prairie Cemetery in rural Ramsey. Memorials: Love Packages in Butler; may be sent to Miller Funeral Home or Eternity Baptist Church. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Hoffman was born on Jan. 17, 1941, in Shafter, the son of Raymond Herman and Eileen V. (Snider) Hoffman. He married Marcia Elaine Chester on Feb. 22, 1975, in Ferguson, Mo. Survivors include his wife; and daughters, Kymberlee Grannemann and Garry, and Mary Elizabeth Hoffman, both of St. Charles, MO;

Published in The Leader-Union from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Service
02:00 PM
Eternity Baptist Church
