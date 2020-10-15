Or Copy this URL to Share

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Eternity Baptist Church in Centralia, with the Revs. Karl Barnfield and Larry Shacklee, officiating. Burial at a later date in Prairie Cemetery in rural Ramsey. Memorials: Love Packages in Butler; may be sent to Miller Funeral Home or Eternity Baptist Church. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Hoffman was born on Jan. 17, 1941, in Shafter, the son of Raymond Herman and Eileen V. (Snider) Hoffman. He married Marcia Elaine Chester on Feb. 22, 1975, in Ferguson, Mo. Survivors include his wife; and daughters, Kymberlee Grannemann and Garry, and Mary Elizabeth Hoffman, both of St. Charles, MO;

