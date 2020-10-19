Larry Kent Johnson, 72, of Vandalia, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at HSHS St. John's Hospital Springfield.
A private family graveside service and interment will be held at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with Rev. Dr. Ben Foxworth officiating and military rites accorded by Brownstown VFW Post 9770 and Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95. Memorials: Bethel Baptist Church. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Johnson was born July 4, 1948, in Shobonier, the son of Jess and Sibly (Alender) Johnson. He married Linda Clydene Tate on July 7, 1968, and together they shared 62 years of marriage.
Larry was the Sharon Township Tax Assessor and worked at various factories over the years before retiring from Pentacle Foods in St. Elmo. Larry served his country in the U.S. Army and was a devoted member of Bethel Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Linda of Vandalia; daughter, Tricia and husband Brian Elam of Vandalia; sons, Pat Johnson and wife Amy of Vandalia, and David Johnson of Shelbyville; grandchildren, Jessica, Jacob, Justin, Jonah, Kacey, and Jaden; six great-grandchildren; and sisters, Louella, Linda and Sheila.
He was preceded in death by his parents.