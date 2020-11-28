Larry Keith Cable, 81, of Vandalia, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at SBL Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
Mr. Cable was born on Jan. 3, 1939 in Sefton Township, Fayette County, the son of Donald and Gladys "Marie" (Sturgeon) Cable. He married Joyce Maxine Howard on Aug. 2, 1958, and together they celebrated 62 years of marriage and raised three children.
Larry was first employed by both Princess Peggy Dress Factory and Sheepskin Factory. He later became a sergeant for the Illinois Department of Corrections, working at Vandalia Correctional Center for more than 20 years. Larry also had an avid interest in sewing machines, running his own business, Cable's Sewing Machines Sales and Service.
He was a member of the AINAD Shriners, Masonic Temperance Lodge #16 and Vandalia Rotary Club #6490, was an alderman for the City of Vandalia for more than 40 years, and volunteered his time at the local blood drives.
He is survived by his wife; son, Ronald Cable and significant other Jody Smith of Brownstown; daughters, Vicky and husband Jeff Workman of O'Fallon, and Kathy and husband Michael Roedner of Effingham; grandchildren, Afton Workman-Ralph and husband Mike Ralph of Verona, Wis., Ronnie Cable and wife Amanda of Brownstown, and Brandon Cable and wife Mandy of Brownstown; and great-grandchildren, Emma, Elizabeth, Lillian, Brody, Colton and Haylee
He was preceded in death by his parents.