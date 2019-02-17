Larry Ray Hites, 63, of Farina, passed away at 3:02 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at his home, with his niece, Melissa, by his side.
Services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Pagel Funeral Home in Edgewood, with Jim Giffin officiating. Burial was in Brown Cemetery in rural Edgewood. Visitation was held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials: The family, or donor's choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com.
Mr. Hites was born on June 6, 1955, in Effingham, the son of James David and Georgia Lorine (Landreth) Hites.
Larry was an over-the-road truck driver for 41 years and was a driver for T&M Trucking. He enjoyed NASCAR, reading and fishing, and loved drag racing.
He is survived by his brother, Edgar "Sonny" Hites of Altamont; sister, Georgia Simmons (husband Noel) of Mason; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Russel "Red" Hites, Glen Howard Hites and Kenneth Landreth; and sisters, Fern King, Ruby Higgenbotham and JoAnn Allen.
Pagel Funeral Home
110 W. Third St.
St. Peter, IL 62880
618-349-6262
Published in The Leader-Union from Feb. 17 to Feb. 27, 2019