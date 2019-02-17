Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Ray Hites. View Sign

Larry Ray Hites, 63, of Farina, passed away at 3:02 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at his home, with his niece, Melissa, by his side.

Services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Pagel Funeral Home in Edgewood, with Jim Giffin officiating. Burial was in Brown Cemetery in rural Edgewood. Visitation was held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials: The family, or donor's choice. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Hites was born on June 6, 1955, in Effingham, the son of James David and Georgia Lorine (Landreth) Hites.

Larry was an over-the-road truck driver for 41 years and was a driver for T&M Trucking. He enjoyed NASCAR, reading and fishing, and loved drag racing.

He is survived by his brother, Edgar "Sonny" Hites of Altamont; sister, Georgia Simmons (husband Noel) of Mason; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

110 W. Third St.

St. Peter , IL 62880

Published in The Leader-Union from Feb. 17 to Feb. 27, 2019

