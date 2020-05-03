Larry W. Pence, 71, of Shobonier, died on Monday, April 27, 2020, in Vandalia.
Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded. No services will be held at this time. Memorials: Donor's choice. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Pence was born on Sept. 5, 1948, in St. Louis, Mo., the son of Benjamin and Kathleen (Williams) Pence.
Survivors include his sons, Matthew Pence of Weeki Wachee, Fla., and Eric Pence and Denise of New Port Richey, Fla.; and daughter, Dawn Daniels of Shobonier.
Published in The Leader-Union from May 3 to May 13, 2020