Larry Wayne Leininger, 73, of Vandalia, died at 7:08 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his home.
Private graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Friday at Farmers Cemetery in Shobonier, with the Rev. Doug Wodtka officiating. Memorials: Donor's choice. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Leininger was born on May 7, 1946, in Streator, the son of Merle and Evelyn (Wyant) Leininger. He married Judy Ann Seaton on Nov. 13, 1971; she died on Feb. 25, 2012.
Survivors include sons, Jeffrey Leininger and Timothy Leininger, both of Vandalia.
Published in The Leader-Union from Mar. 24 to Apr. 1, 2020