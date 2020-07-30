Laura Diane Davis, 64, of Maryville, formerly of Vandalia, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at her home.

Laura was born on Nov. 13, 1955, in Vandalia, the daughter of William and Lola Miller.

To many who loved her dearly, she was known as Diane or Di.

Laura lived life to the fullest and spent many years living in Hawaii, where she worked as an event planner. There, she spent her time socializing with friends and enjoying her favorite place on earth, the ocean. When returning to the area, Laura worked as a legal secretary at the Patton Law Firm in Clayton. She loved to cook, especially for friends and family. She enjoyed attending Jimmy Buffet concerts, playing cards, traveling and socializing as often as possible.

She is survived by her sister, Nancy (Eugene) Schaal of Shobonier. "Aunt Di" was a loving aunt to many surviving nieces and nephews, as well as many great- and great-great-nieces and –nephews who she loved as if they were her own children.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard, Michael and William; and a sister, Marjorie Nichols.

A private graveside service was held on Sunday, July 26, at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, where close friends and family joined. Aloha, Laura!

