Lavern Carl Magnus, 93, of St. Peter, passed away at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at St. Anthony's Hospital in Effingham.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in St. Peter, with the Rev. Ryan Meyer officiating. Visitation will from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Pagel Funeral Home in St. Peter, Illinois. Memorials: LWML or donor's choice.

Mr. Magnus was born on Jan. 24, 1926, in Fayette Township, the son of Paul Magnus and Ella (Graumenz) Magnus.

In his younger years he had several occupations. He worked at the East St. Louis railroad yard switching train cars. He also worked at the Illiopolis defense plant, where he was employed in the manufacturing and warehousing of live ammunition for the World War II war effort. He was in Chicago getting his physical to join the Army when the war ended.

Lavern married Esther Marie Campe on Oct. 17, 1948, at Zion Lutheran Church in Altamont, Illinois. Together, they lived in one house with his three sisters and Lavern's mother.

As his sisters got married and Lavern's mother remarried, Lavern and Esther settled down to raise chickens, milk cows, and farrow pigs. As if that wasn't enough, he also custom filled silos and did custom combining.

Lavern always said he never worked hard he just worked all the time. Lavern was born into a farming family, and when he was 8, his family moved to the present farmstead, where he resided until his death.

He often talked of his brother and him plowing with mules and one bottom plow. Lavern's father, Paul, passed away in 1938, at this time Hilmer, 14 and Lavern 12, took over the farming and Arlene, Melinda and Delores tended livesock, gardened and helped maintain the farm.

Lavern's favorite pastimes were raising and watching his family raise cattle. He enjoyed bowling on three competitive teams and later bowling in a couple's league, and, WOW, could he hit a softball. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church.

Lavern is survived by his wife of 70 years, Esther; sons, Larry Edward (wife, Twila) Magnus of St. Peter, Lynn Lavern (special friend, Missy) Magnus of St. Peter, and Scott Allen (wife, Debbie) Magnus of Carlyle; grandchildren, Torrey (wife, Jill) Magnus, Tyler Magnus, Tiffany (husband, Dean) James, Staci Jahraus, Shannon Magnus, Scarlett (husband, Joe) Vanzo, Sawyer Magnus, and McKenzie Magnus; great-grandchildren, Fischer, Madyson, Max, Aidan, Avery, Alec, Nicco, Charles, Dexton and Davin; a brother, Hilmer (wife, Ruth) Magnus of St. Peter; sisters, Melinda (husband, Orville) Hinton of St. Elmo, and Delores (husband, Darrell) Ford of Tuscola; sisters-in-law, Alice (husband, Vernie) Jones of Bethany, Lorene Shroeder of Altamont, Norma Jean Campe of Altamont and Belva Schaefer of St. Peter.

Lavern was preceded in death by his parents; a sister in infancy, Helen; stepfather, August Bergmann; sister; Arlene Lee; and brothers-in-law; Harold Campe, Delbert Campe and Eldon Campe.



