Lawrence "Keith" Koonce, 73, of Litchfield, formerly of St. Elmo, died at 8:25 p.m. on Thursday, June 7, 2019, at his home.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at First United Pentecostal Church in Nokomis, with Brother LaVerne Bell Jr. officiating. Burial will be in McInturff Cemetery in Bear Grove Township, rural Vandalia. Memorials: The family. Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.basspattondeanfh.com.
Mr. Koonce was born on March 2, 1946, in St. Elmo, the son of Roy and Merena (Jay) Koonce. He married Alice Marie Beck in Irving; she preceded him in death.
Survivors include a son, Lloyd Koonce and wife Raecine of Witt; and daughter, Joyce and husband Tim Harrell of Tennessee.
Published in The Leader-Union from July 1 to July 10, 2019