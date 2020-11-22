1/1
Leland "Ray" Mahon
1948 - 2020
Leland "Ray" Mahon, 72, of Hondo, Texas, formerly of Brownstown, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, after month of failing health.
Burial will be at a later date in Pilcher Cemetery in rural Brownstown.
Mr. Mahon was born on June, 19, 1948, to Jesse and Ruth Mahon in Decatur. At age 2, his family moved to the family farm south of Brownstown.
He married Darla Gates on Jan. 12, 1972, in Brownstown, and they became parents of Virginia Marie, George Allan and John Michael.
Ray was a U.S. Navy retiree and Vietnam veteran, serving more than 24 years of active duty.
He is survived by his wife; son, Michael (Tara) of Hondo, Texas; daughter, Virginia (Christopher) Nordtvedt; brothers, John (Teresa) Mahon of Strafford, Mo., and David Mahon of Anchorage, Alaska; grandsons, Dalton and Hayden Nordtvedt, and Wade Mahon; and great-granddaughter, Charlie Nordtvedt.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Mahon; and a son, George Mahon.


Published in The Leader-Union from Nov. 22 to Dec. 2, 2020.
